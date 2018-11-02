California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Matthews International Corp (MATW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Matthews International worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $43.98 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATW. Buckingham Research began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

