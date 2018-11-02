Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 267.77 ($3.50).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 306 ($4.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Investec cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 203.40 ($2.66). 621,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.