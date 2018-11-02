CafePress (PRSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 6,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,585. CafePress has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. CafePress had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

