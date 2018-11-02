Cactus (WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $35.07 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

