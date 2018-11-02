Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

