C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $153,672.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,192.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

