C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) PT Lowered to $102.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. 29,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $4,526,546 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.