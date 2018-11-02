Burst Hits Market Cap of $16.04 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Burst has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $65,430.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom and C-CEX.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,996,047,286 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

