Buckingham Research Trims Tapestry (TPR) Target Price to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

TPR stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Tapestry by 128.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Tapestry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

