Buckingham Research Raises Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Price Target to $14.00

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price objective increased by Buckingham Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 1,201,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,533. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $656.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.