Btu Metals (BTU) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 237,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

