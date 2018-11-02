BT Group (BT) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.06. BT Group shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 155562 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Get BT Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BT Group during the first quarter worth about $6,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group by 201.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group by 126.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 181,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 758,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group by 261.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Group (NYSE:BT)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.