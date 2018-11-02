BT Group (BT) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $17.06. BT Group shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 155562 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87.
About BT Group (NYSE:BT)
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.