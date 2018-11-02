Brokers Set Expectations for Donegal Group Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGICA. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 180,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $120,554.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

