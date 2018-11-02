Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2019 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$98.40 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$81.52 and a one year high of C$107.01.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.30, for a total value of C$943,670.00. Also, insider David G. Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.06, for a total transaction of C$1,601,200.00. Insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,670 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 12th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

