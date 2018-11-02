Brokerages Set VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Price Target at $34.80

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $157.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -2.82.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.20. Research analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

