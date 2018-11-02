Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (WU) PT at $18.10

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

WU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 177,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,479. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 560.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

