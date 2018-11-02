Brokerages Set Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Price Target at $27.00

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE SPH opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $35,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,462.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $174,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,020.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $404,790. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,832,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after buying an additional 843,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

