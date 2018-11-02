Brokerages Set Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) PT at $93.50

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. GARP Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 774,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $20,000,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,122,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $39,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,391. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

