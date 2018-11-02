Brokerages Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Price Target at $51.00

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.25. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Liam Stewart purchased 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $69,839.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,304.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,143,903 shares of company stock worth $53,065,139 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 3,887,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 867,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 625,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.