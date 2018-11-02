Brokerages Set Evergy (EVRG) PT at $60.80

Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $120,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $3,008,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,620 shares of company stock worth $6,193,864.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Evergy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Evergy by 2,742.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

