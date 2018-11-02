Brokerages Expect Veru Inc (VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Veru reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 130.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veru stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of Veru at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

