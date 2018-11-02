Brokerages Expect Trex Company Inc (TREX) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Trex reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $65.16 on Friday. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Trex news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,478 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 928,019 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 609,638 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

