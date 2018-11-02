Brokerages Expect Total SA (TOT) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.85. Total reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

TOT stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Total by 3,696.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

