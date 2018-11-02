Brokerages Expect Sabre Corp (SABR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Sabre posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SABR opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sabre by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,651,000 after buying an additional 2,842,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,182.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 1,246,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 99.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $24,302,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

