Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Post $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 15,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,977. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Michael Patriarca acquired 2,140 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,172.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.