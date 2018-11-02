Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

