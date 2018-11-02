Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.42). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,937. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.