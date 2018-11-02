Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.42). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,937. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply