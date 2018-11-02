Brokerages Anticipate FireEye Inc (FEYE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,820 shares of company stock worth $931,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 579,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,276.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,177,816 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,239 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,906 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. FireEye has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

