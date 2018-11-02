Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $402,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,320,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

