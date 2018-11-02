Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BFAM. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.
NYSE BFAM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $402,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,320,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
