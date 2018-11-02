Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) CFO Buys $11,050.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,491. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

