Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Bridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,760. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Arturi sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $56,436.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 172,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,170 and have sold 26,008 shares valued at $916,687. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

