Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Celgene were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

In other Celgene news, Director John H. Weiland purchased 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.