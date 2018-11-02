Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million.
Shares of BHR opened at $10.95 on Friday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.
Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
