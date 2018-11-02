Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million.

Shares of BHR opened at $10.95 on Friday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.