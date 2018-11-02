BP (BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 665 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 665 ($8.69) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

LON BP opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.08) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

