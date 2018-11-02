BP (BP) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

BP stock opened at GBX 545.90 ($7.13) on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £311.46 ($406.98). Insiders bought a total of 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

