Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $148.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.