Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $5.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

