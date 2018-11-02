Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 156.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

