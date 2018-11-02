Borqs Technologies (BRQS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ: BRQS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borqs Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

This table compares Borqs Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $154.31 million -$12.56 million -2.30 Borqs Technologies Competitors $1.46 billion $55.79 million 24.34

Borqs Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies. Borqs Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borqs Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Borqs Technologies Competitors 313 1514 2156 67 2.49

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Borqs Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borqs Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies -3.93% -16.57% -6.12% Borqs Technologies Competitors -4.69% -3.66% 0.47%

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -35.17, meaning that their average stock price is 3,617% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borqs Technologies rivals beat Borqs Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.