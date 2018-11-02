Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 819.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

Shares of HD stock opened at $180.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

