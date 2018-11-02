Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Boingo Wireless updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.24–0.12 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $(0.24)-(0.12) EPS.

WIFI stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 2,450,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.60. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director Michael Finley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $1,845,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,806,975.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,560. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

