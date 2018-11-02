Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) received a $21.00 price target from research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 25.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.