BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 208,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,738. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $50,081,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $8,902,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

