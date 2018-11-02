B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

