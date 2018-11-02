bluebird bio (BLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.07. 19,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,877. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. Gabelli began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.84.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total transaction of $235,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,625.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,176. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

