Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,085.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $730.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,330.00 target price (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.23.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

