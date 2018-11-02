Blackstar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Blackstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Blackstar has a total market cap of $54,467.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blackstar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008734 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 398.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Blackstar Coin Profile

Blackstar is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com . Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev

Buying and Selling Blackstar

Blackstar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

