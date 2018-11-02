BlackRock Inc. Has $12.14 Million Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 7,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

