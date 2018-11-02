BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Sunoco LP (SUN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sunoco worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 798,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 243,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 198,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 144.10%.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

