Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Trading Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 630,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 352,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.8% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 426,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

